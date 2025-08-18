Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Welcomes New Leaders in Clay Kaserne Patching Ceremony [Image 6 of 9]

    USAREUR-AF Welcomes New Leaders in Clay Kaserne Patching Ceremony

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Maj. Gen. Bjorn F. Schulz, deputy commanding general for integration, walks to the podium to speak during a patching ceremony at Clay Kaserne. The event marked his official integration into the U.S. Army Europe and Africa command team, reinforcing the unit’s lineage and mission of strengthening NATO’s Eastern Deterrence Line.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 09:26
    Photo ID: 9264895
    VIRIN: 250819-A-NX575-1364
    Resolution: 5872x3915
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    This work, USAREUR-AF Welcomes New Leaders in Clay Kaserne Patching Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    Sword of Freedom

