Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie stands after receiving the Sword of Freedom patch during a patching ceremony at Clay Kaserne. The ceremony marked his official integration into the command team and highlighted the patch’s historic lineage and role in reinforcing NATO’s Eastern Deterrence Line.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 09:26
|Photo ID:
|9264897
|VIRIN:
|250819-A-NX575-6280
|Resolution:
|4305x6458
|Size:
|5.45 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAREUR-AF Welcomes New Leaders in Clay Kaserne Patching Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.