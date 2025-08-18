Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Welcomes New Leaders in Clay Kaserne Patching Ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

    USAREUR-AF Welcomes New Leaders in Clay Kaserne Patching Ceremony

    WIEBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Maj. Gen. Bjorn F. Schulz, deputy commanding general of integration, speaks during a patching ceremony at Clay Kaserne. The event marked his official integration into the U.S. Army Europe and Africa command team, reinforcing the unit’s lineage and mission of strengthening NATO’s Eastern Deterrence Line.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 09:26
    Photo ID: 9264896
    VIRIN: 250819-A-NX575-2975
    Resolution: 6149x4099
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: WIEBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    Sword of Freedom

