    USAREUR-AF Welcomes New Leaders in Clay Kaserne Patching Ceremony [Image 5 of 9]

    USAREUR-AF Welcomes New Leaders in Clay Kaserne Patching Ceremony

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, chief of staff of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, delivers remarks during a patching ceremony at Clay Kaserne. The ceremony emphasized the historic Sword of Freedom patch and the command’s focus on modernization and innovation alongside Allies and partners.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 09:26
    Photo ID: 9264894
    VIRIN: 250819-A-NX575-6034
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 8.63 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR-AF Welcomes New Leaders in Clay Kaserne Patching Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    Sword of Freedom

