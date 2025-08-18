USAREUR-AF Welcomes New Leaders in Clay Kaserne Patching Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Mullinax, senior enlisted advisor of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, welcomes Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie during a patching ceremony at Clay Kaserne. The ceremony recognized new senior leaders and highlighted the Sword of Freedom patch as a symbol of the command’s lineage, deterrence mission, and ongoing modernization with Allies and partners.