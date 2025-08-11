HHC, USAG Yongsan-Casey conducts Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers and Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA), assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, stand at the position of attention during a change of responsibility ceremony at Canal Park on Camp Casey, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2025. U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Robert J. Gondeck, the outgoing first sergeant, relinquished responsibility to 1st Sgt. Chole Y. Allen. (DoD photos by Cpl. Tae Kyung Lee, KATUSA)