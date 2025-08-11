HHC, USAG Yongsan-Casey conducts Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Miguel A. Bermejo passes the guide to outgoing U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Robert J. Gondeck, both assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Headquarters and Headquarters Company, during the change of responsibility ceremony at Canal Park on Camp Casey, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2025. U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Robert J. Gondeck, the outgoing first sergeant, relinquished responsibility to 1st Sgt. Chole Y. Allen. (DoD photos by Cpl. Tae Kyung Lee, KATUSA)