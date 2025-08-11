HHC, USAG Yongsan-Casey conducts Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Chole Y. Allen gives a first greeting speech during the change of responsibility ceremony at Canal Park on Camp Casey, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2025. U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Robert J. Gondeck, the outgoing first sergeant, relinquished responsibility to 1st Sgt. Chole Y. Allen. (DoD photos by Cpl. Tae Kyung Lee, KATUSA)