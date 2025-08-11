U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Chole Y. Allen gives a first greeting speech during the change of responsibility ceremony at Canal Park on Camp Casey, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2025. U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Robert J. Gondeck, the outgoing first sergeant, relinquished responsibility to 1st Sgt. Chole Y. Allen. (DoD photos by Cpl. Tae Kyung Lee, KATUSA)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 01:17
|Photo ID:
|9261961
|VIRIN:
|250815-O-A5022-1243
|Resolution:
|5146x3431
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HHC, USAG Yongsan-Casey conducts Change of Responsibility [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Tae Kyung Lee, identified by DVIDS