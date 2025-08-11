Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HHC, USAG Yongsan-Casey conducts Change of Responsibility [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HHC, USAG Yongsan-Casey conducts Change of Responsibility

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Tae Kyung Lee 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Robert J. Gondeck gives a farewell speech during the change of responsibility ceremony at Canal Park on Camp Casey, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2025. U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Robert J. Gondeck, the outgoing first sergeant, relinquished responsibility to 1st Sgt. Chole Y. Allen. (DoD photos by Cpl. Tae Kyung Lee, KATUSA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 01:17
    Photo ID: 9261956
    VIRIN: 250815-O-A5022-1203
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.19 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC, USAG Yongsan-Casey conducts Change of Responsibility [Image 7 of 7], by CPL Tae Kyung Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HHC, USAG Yongsan-Casey conducts Change of Responsibility
    HHC, USAG Yongsan-Casey conducts Change of Responsibility
    HHC, USAG Yongsan-Casey conducts Change of Responsibility
    HHC, USAG Yongsan-Casey conducts Change of Responsibility
    HHC, USAG Yongsan-Casey conducts Change of Responsibility
    HHC, USAG Yongsan-Casey conducts Change of Responsibility
    HHC, USAG Yongsan-Casey conducts Change of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Casey
    IMCOM
    IMCOM-P
    HHC USAG YC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download