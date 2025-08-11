HHC, USAG Yongsan-Casey conducts Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Army Maj. Kuk Kyung Jeon presents the letter of appreciation to U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Robert J. Gondeck for his superior job knowledge and organizational management skills at Canal Park on Camp Casey, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2025. U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Robert J. Gondeck, the outgoing first sergeant, relinquished responsibility to 1st Sgt. Chole Y. Allen. (DoD photos by Cpl. Tae Kyung Lee, KATUSA)