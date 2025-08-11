HHC, USAG Yongsan-Casey conducts Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Robert J. Gondeck shakes hands with ROK Army Sgt. Maj. Chong Sik Seo while being presented a Pernament Change of Station (PCS) Award at Canal Park on Camp Casey, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2025. U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Robert J. Gondeck, the outgoing first sergeant, relinquished responsibility to 1st Sgt. Chole Y. Allen. (DoD photos by Cpl. Tae Kyung Lee, KATUSA)