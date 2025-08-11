177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Bernal, 177th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team superintendent, unspools a cable connected to Staff Sgt. Russell Bongiovanni, 177th EOD team technician, during a training exercise at Mercer County Park, West Windsor Township, New Jersey, July 31, 2025. The 177th Fighter Wing EOD team collaborated with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction–Civil Support Team and the NJ State Police to prepare for security operations at the 2026 FIFA World Cup games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alex Cadavid)