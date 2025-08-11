177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Jennifer Wain, left, 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team operations officer, speaks with Mr. Sean McGurr, New Jersey State Police emergency response specialist, before a training exercise at Mercer County Park, West Windsor Township, West Windsor Township, N.J., July 31, 2025. The 177th Fighter Wing EOD team collaborated with NJ National Guard’s 21st WMD-CST and N.J. State Police in a training exercise in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup games being held at Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman Alex Cadavid)