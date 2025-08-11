Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security [Image 5 of 15]

    177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security

    WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Airman Alex Cadavid 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. Jennifer Wain, left, 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team operations officer, speaks with Mr. Sean McGurr, New Jersey State Police emergency response specialist, before a training exercise at Mercer County Park, West Windsor Township, West Windsor Township, N.J., July 31, 2025. The 177th Fighter Wing EOD team collaborated with NJ National Guard’s 21st WMD-CST and N.J. State Police in a training exercise in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup games being held at Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman Alex Cadavid)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 14:38
    Photo ID: 9261553
    VIRIN: 250731-Z-JB167-1018
    Resolution: 6880x4584
    Size: 13.25 MB
    Location: WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, US
    177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security

    New Jersey Air National Guard
    177th Fighter Wing
    NJANG
    177FW
    EOD
    Exercise

