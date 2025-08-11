Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security [Image 14 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security

    WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Airman Alex Cadavid 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Robert Wittig, 177th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team technician, right, assists fellow team technician, Staff Sgt. Russell Bongiovanni, don an EOD bomb suit during a training exercise at Mercer County Park, West Windsor Township, New Jersey, July 31, 2025. The 177th Fighter Wing EOD team collaborated with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction–Civil Support Team and the NJ State Police to prepare for security operations at the 2026 FIFA World Cup games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alex Cadavid)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.17.2025 14:35
    Photo ID: 9261562
    VIRIN: 250731-Z-JB167-1408
    Resolution: 6880x4584
    Size: 15.08 MB
    Location: WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security [Image 15 of 15], by AB Alex Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security
    177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security
    177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security
    177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security
    177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security
    177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security
    177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security
    177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security
    177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security
    177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security
    177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security
    177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security
    177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security
    177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security
    177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Jersey Air National Guard
    177th Fighter Wing
    NJANG
    177FW
    EOD
    Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download