U.S. Army Spc. Andrew DeJesus, member of the New Jersey National Guard’s 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction–Civil Support Team, wears protective gear in preparation for a joint training exercise at Mercer County Park, West Windsor Township, New Jersey, July 31, 2025. The 177th Fighter Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal team collaborated with the 21st WMD-CST and the NJ State Police to prepare for security operations at the 2026 FIFA World Cup games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alex Cadavid)
08.17.2025
08.17.2025
|9261551
|250731-Z-JB167-1210
|6880x4584
|14.71 MB
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, US
|2
|0
177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security
