177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Russell Bongiovanni, 177th Explosive Ordnance Disposal team technician, back, oversees Senior Airman Robert Wittig, 177th Fighter Wing EOD team technician, work on a Man Transportable Robotics system during an exercise at Mercer County Park, West Windsor Township, West Windsor Township, New Jersey, July 31, 2025. The 177th Fighter Wing EOD team collaborated with NJ National Guard’s 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team and NJ . State Police in a training exercise in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup games being held at Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ . (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Alex Cadavid)