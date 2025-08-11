177th Civil Engineer Squadron trains with NJ State Agencies for World Cup Security

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Russell Bongiovanni, 177th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team technician, left, fits a gas mask on U.S. Army Spc. Gordon Trotman, a member of the New Jersey National Guard’s 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction–Civil Support Team, before a joint training exercise at Mercer County Park, West Windsor Township, New Jersey, July 31, 2025. The 177th Fighter Wing EOD team collaborated with the 21st WMD-CST and the NJ State Police to prepare for security operations at the 2026 FIFA World Cup games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Alex Cadavid)