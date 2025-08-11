A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), calls in fire support during a training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, on Fort Polk, Louisiana, Aug. 15, 2025. JRTC is a combat training center that provides realistic deployment training scenarios in simulated large-scale combat operations to build readiness to support globally deployable missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2025 11:56
|Photo ID:
|9260781
|VIRIN:
|250815-A-HO064-6581
|Resolution:
|4815x3012
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Climb to Readiness: 2-14 Conducts Live Fire Exercise at JRTC [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.