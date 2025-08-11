Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Climb to Readiness: 2-14 Conducts Live Fire Exercise at JRTC [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Climb to Readiness: 2-14 Conducts Live Fire Exercise at JRTC

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) run into action during a training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, on Fort Polk, Louisiana, Aug. 15, 2025. JRTC is designed to improve unit readiness through force-on-force exercises that prepare Soldiers for missions they may be assigned in real-world operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 11:56
    Photo ID: 9260777
    VIRIN: 250815-A-HO064-5414
    Resolution: 3947x3210
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Climb to Readiness: 2-14 Conducts Live Fire Exercise at JRTC [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Climb to Readiness: 2-14 Conducts Live Fire Exercise at JRTC
    Climb to Readiness: 2-14 Conducts Live Fire Exercise at JRTC
    Climb to Readiness: 2-14 Conducts Live Fire Exercise at JRTC
    Climb to Readiness: 2-14 Conducts Live Fire Exercise at JRTC
    Climb to Readiness: 2-14 Conducts Live Fire Exercise at JRTC
    Climb to Readiness: 2-14 Conducts Live Fire Exercise at JRTC
    Climb to Readiness: 2-14 Conducts Live Fire Exercise at JRTC
    Climb to Readiness: 2-14 Conducts Live Fire Exercise at JRTC
    Climb to Readiness: 2-14 Conducts Live Fire Exercise at JRTC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download