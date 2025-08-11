Climb to Readiness: 2-14 Conducts Live Fire Exercise at JRTC

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), provide support by fire during a training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, on Fort Polk, Aug. 15, 2025. JRTC is designed to improve unit readiness through force-on-force exercises that prepare Soldiers for missions they may be assigned in real-world operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)
Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
Date Posted:
|08.16.2025 11:56
Photo ID:
|9260780
VIRIN:
|250815-A-HO064-2290
Resolution:
|6000x4000
Size:
|3.45 MB
Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
Web Views:
|7
Downloads:
|2
