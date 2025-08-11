Climb to Readiness: 2-14 Conducts Live Fire Exercise at JRTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), provide support by fire during a training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, on Fort Polk, Aug. 15, 2025. JRTC is designed to improve unit readiness through force-on-force exercises that prepare Soldiers for missions they may be assigned in real-world operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)