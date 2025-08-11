Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Climb to Readiness: 2-14 Conducts Live Fire Exercise at JRTC [Image 4 of 9]

    Climb to Readiness: 2-14 Conducts Live Fire Exercise at JRTC

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) operates an unmanned aerial system during a training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, Louisiana, Aug. 15, 2025. JRTC is a combat training center that provides realistic deployment training scenarios in simulated large-scale combat operations to build readiness to support globally deployable missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.16.2025 11:56
    Photo ID: 9260779
    VIRIN: 250815-A-HO064-3142
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

