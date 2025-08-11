Climb to Readiness: 2-14 Conducts Live Fire Exercise at JRTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) operates an unmanned aerial system during a training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, Louisiana, Aug. 15, 2025. JRTC is a combat training center that provides realistic deployment training scenarios in simulated large-scale combat operations to build readiness to support globally deployable missions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)