Climb to Readiness: 2-14 Conducts Live Fire Exercise at JRTC

Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander King, the senior enlisted advisor of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), oversees his brigade during a training exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, on Fort Polk, Louisiana, Aug. 15, 2025. JRTC is designed to prepare units for large-scale combat operations in a realistic, complex environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)