2025 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Relief and Appointment Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout, center, the outgoing sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, sings the Marines’ Hymn with Col. Kenneth Rossman, left, the commanding officer of MCAS Iwakuni, and Sgt. Maj. Richard Johnson, right, the oncoming sergeant major of MCAS Iwakuni, during a relief and appointment ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, August 15, 2025. Post and relief ceremonies are a tradition that represents the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Maikeyla Reyes)