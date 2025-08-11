2025 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Relief and Appointment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout, center, the outgoing sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and native of Cedar Park, Texas, passes the noncommissioned officer sword to Col. Kenneth Rossman, right, the commanding officer of MCAS Iwakuni, and a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, during a post and relief ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 15, 2025. Post and relief ceremonies are a tradition that represents the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Maikeyla Reyes)