2025 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Relief and Appointment Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kenneth Rossman, right, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passes the noncommissioned officer sword to Sgt. Maj. Richard Johnson, the oncoming sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and native of Washington D.C., during a post and relief ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, August 15, 2025. Post and relief ceremonies are a tradition that represents the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Maikeyla Reyes
