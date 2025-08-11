Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 9 of 12]

    2025 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Maikeyla Reyes 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout, the outgoing sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and native of Cedar Park, Texas, gives a speech during a post and relief ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, August 15, 2025. Post and relief ceremonies are a tradition that represents the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Maikeyla Reyes)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 05:05
    Photo ID: 9258430
    VIRIN: 250815-M-MR025-1130
    Resolution: 4167x6250
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Maikeyla Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    post and relief
    USMC News
    Ceremony
    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni

