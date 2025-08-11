2025 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Relief and Appointment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Richard Johnson, the oncoming sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and native of Washington D.C., meets with a Japan Self-Defense Force senior enlisted leader after a post and relief ceremony at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, August 15, 2025. Post and relief ceremonies are a tradition that represents the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one sergeant major to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Maikeyla Reyes)