2025 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Relief and Appointment Ceremony

U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force senior enlisted leaders pose for a photo after a post and relief ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, August 15, 2025. Post and relief ceremonies are a tradition that represents the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one sergeant major to another. Sgt. Maj. Richard Johnson relieved Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout as the sergeant major of MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Maikeyla Reyes)