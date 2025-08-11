ATSO refreshes 51 FSS contingency skillsets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hallie Hewitt, 51st Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of postal services, applies tactical combat casualty care during an ability to survive and operate training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 12, 2025. Readiness trainings allows service members to practice scenarios in a controlled environment, testing a member’s ability to survive and operate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)