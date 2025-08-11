ATSO refreshes 51 FSS contingency skillsets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Joshua Placeres, 51st Communications Squadron radio frequency transmission technician, briefs the capabilities of a Harris PRC-152 radio during an ability to survive and operate training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 12, 2025. ATSO trainings refresh Airmen on critical response skills to various threats such as chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear as well as conventional explosives and small arms fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)