ATSO refreshes 51 FSS contingency skillsets

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Airmen assigned to the 51st Force Support Squadron conducted an ability to survive and operate training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 12, 2025.



ATSO trainings refresh Airmen on critical response skills to various threats such as chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear as well as conventional explosives and small arms fire. These skills are essential to operating within contingency environments and scenarios.



During the training, Airmen performed gear checks, hands-on weapon familiarization and tactics and post-attack reconnaissance procedures. They also practiced radio etiquette, and reviewed tactical combat casualty care.



The weapons familiarization and tactics portion of the training had Airmen practice room clearing and adversary engagement during PAR sweeps. The TCCC portion had Airmen determine a patient’s injuries and provide appropriate care.



“FSS is a field with different AFSCs within it and we normally don’t get to interact or work together,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hallie Hewitt, 51st FSS noncommissioned officer in charge of postal services. “During exercises we get to put down our main roles and work together on things outside of those normal duties.”



Airmen also familiarized themselves with FSS war skills such as personnel support for contingency operations, bed down, installation personnel readiness, mortuary affairs collection and contingency postal.



“When it comes to contingency, we have war skill teams where we flip from our normal duties to the contingent version of that job,” said Capt. Aleena Kearns, 51st FSS officer in charge of readiness and plans. “This is a great opportunity to get exposure and prepare for those duties they don’t normally get to.”



Regardless of specialty, every Airman at Osan is prepared to operate and survive in contested environments and “Fight Tonight”.



ATSO training elevates the ability of Airmen across the wing to ensure they are able to support mission success. Sharpening these skills reinforces Osan’s ability to deter regional aggression and defend the Republic of Korea.

