ATSO refreshes 51 FSS contingency skillsets

Airmen assigned to the 51st Force Support Squadron simulate clearing a room during the weapons tactics portion of an ability to survive and operate training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 12, 2025. Conducting ATSO training events gives Airmen the ability to refresh and hone their skills, enhancing the ability to respond to crisis and contingency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)