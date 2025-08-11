Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATSO refreshes 51 FSS contingency skillsets [Image 2 of 5]

    ATSO refreshes 51 FSS contingency skillsets

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 51st Force Support Squadron simulate clearing a room during the weapons tactics portion of an ability to survive and operate training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 12, 2025. Conducting ATSO training events gives Airmen the ability to refresh and hone their skills, enhancing the ability to respond to crisis and contingency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)

    ATSO
    51st Force Support Squadron
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    Osan Air Base
    USPACOM

