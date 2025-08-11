Airmen assigned to the 51st Force Support Squadron engage a threat during the weapons tactics portion of an ability to survive and operate training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 12, 2025. During the training, Airmen performed a gear check, hands-on weapon familiarization and tactics, post-attack reconnaissance procedures, practiced radio etiquette, and reviewed tactical combat casualty care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)
ATSO refreshes 51 FSS contingency skillsets
