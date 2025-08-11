ATSO refreshes 51 FSS contingency skillsets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jalen Grant, 51st Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of customer support, simulates clearing a window during the weapons tactics portion of an ability to survive and operate training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 12, 2025. ATSO trainings provide Airmen with in-depth instruction on basic warfare survival and operational skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)