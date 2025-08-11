Misawa Air Base F-16s Relocate to Support Indo-Pacific Stability

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron taxi onto a flightline at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 13, 2025. The departure marked a key step in the 35th Fighter Wing’s transition from F-16s to F-35 Lightning IIs, ensuring sustained combat capability and regional deterrence throughout the changeover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|08.12.2025
|08.14.2025 02:01
|9256106
|250813-F-NU460-1177
|8211x5474
|16.45 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|6
|0
