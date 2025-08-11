Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base F-16s Relocate to Support Indo-Pacific Stability [Image 5 of 6]

    Misawa Air Base F-16s Relocate to Support Indo-Pacific Stability

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron taxi onto a flightline at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 13, 2025. The departure marked a key step in the 35th Fighter Wing’s transition from F-16s to F-35 Lightning IIs, ensuring sustained combat capability and regional deterrence throughout the changeover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 02:01
    Photo ID: 9256106
    VIRIN: 250813-F-NU460-1177
    Resolution: 8211x5474
    Size: 16.45 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    35th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Misawa AB
    Transition
    PACAF

