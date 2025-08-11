Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base F-16s Relocate to Support Indo-Pacific Stability [Image 3 of 6]

    Misawa Air Base F-16s Relocate to Support Indo-Pacific Stability

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. William Decker, 14th Fighter Squadron pilot, performs a pre-flight check on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 13, 2025. The movement of Misawa’s F-16s to Osan Air Base underscored the 35th Fighter Wing’s role in enabling forward deployment of advanced air assets, maintaining combat capability during the wing’s transition to F-35 Lightning IIs, and strengthening allied readiness to deter aggression and ensure Indo-Pacific stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    VIRIN: 250813-F-NU460-1063
