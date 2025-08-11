Misawa Air Base F-16s Relocate to Support Indo-Pacific Stability

U.S. Air Force Capt. William Decker, 14th Fighter Squadron pilot, performs a pre-flight check on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 13, 2025. The movement of Misawa’s F-16s to Osan Air Base underscored the 35th Fighter Wing’s role in enabling forward deployment of advanced air assets, maintaining combat capability during the wing’s transition to F-35 Lightning IIs, and strengthening allied readiness to deter aggression and ensure Indo-Pacific stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|08.11.2025
|08.14.2025 02:01
|9256104
|250813-F-NU460-1063
|7432x4955
|16.31 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|2
|0
