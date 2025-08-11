Misawa Air Base F-16s Relocate to Support Indo-Pacific Stability

U.S. Air Force Capt. William Decker, 14th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to taxi onto the flightline at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 13, 2025. By repositioning F-16 Fighting Falcons to South Korea, the 35th Fighter Wing supported modernization across PACAF and reinforced the U.S.-ROK alliance’s collective defense posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|08.12.2025
|08.14.2025 02:01
|9256103
|250813-F-NU460-1092
|6864x4576
|14.89 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|2
|0
