Misawa Air Base F-16s Relocate to Support Indo-Pacific Stability

U.S. Air Force Capt. William Decker, 14th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to taxi onto the flightline at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 13, 2025. By repositioning F-16 Fighting Falcons to South Korea, the 35th Fighter Wing supported modernization across PACAF and reinforced the U.S.-ROK alliance’s collective defense posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)