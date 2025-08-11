Misawa Air Base F-16s Relocate to Support Indo-Pacific Stability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Pedro Muriel, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, sends off an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 13, 2025. The relocation of the F-16s reflected the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to strengthening regional security while advancing toward a next-generation fighter fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)