Misawa Air Base F-16s Relocate to Support Indo-Pacific Stability

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Pedro Muriel, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, sends off an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 13, 2025. The relocation of the F-16s reflected the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to strengthening regional security while advancing toward a next-generation fighter fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 02:01
|Photo ID:
|9256105
|VIRIN:
|250813-F-NU460-1137
|Resolution:
|6884x4589
|Size:
|13.89 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
