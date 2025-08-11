Misawa Air Base F-16s Relocate to Support Indo-Pacific Stability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Pedro Muriel, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, performs a pre-flight check on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 13, 2025. By repositioning F-16s to South Korea, the 35th Fighter Wing supported modernization across PACAF and reinforced the U.S.-ROK alliance’s collective defense posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)