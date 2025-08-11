Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base F-16s Relocate to Support Indo-Pacific Stability [Image 1 of 6]

    Misawa Air Base F-16s Relocate to Support Indo-Pacific Stability

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Pedro Muriel, 13th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, performs a pre-flight check on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 13, 2025. By repositioning F-16s to South Korea, the 35th Fighter Wing supported modernization across PACAF and reinforced the U.S.-ROK alliance’s collective defense posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Misawa AB
    Transition
    PACAF

