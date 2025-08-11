Victory 6 Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Frank Maxwell, the Commander of the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, discusses with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, the Commanding General of V Corps, prior to the battalion command teams briefing Lt. Gen. Costanza on their respective Army transformation and innovation initiatives in Tower Barracks, Germany, August 11, 2025.



Lt. Gen. Costanza's insights and mentorship with the brigade reinforced the unit's shared commitment to developing professional leaders and sustaining readiness while enhancing lethality as a fighting force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani.)