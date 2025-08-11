Victory 6 Visit

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, the Commanding General of V Corps, engages with battery command teams and other unit leaders discussions centered on warfighting capabilities in Tower Barracks, Germany, August 11, 2025.
Lt. Gen. Costanza's insights and mentorship with the brigade reinforced the unit's shared commitment to developing professional leaders and sustaining readiness while enhancing lethality as a fighting force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani.)
