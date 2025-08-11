Victory 6 Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, the Commanding General of V Corps (center), alongside the 41st Field Artillery Brigade and battalions command teams, pose for a group photo in Tower Barracks, Germany, August 11, 2025.



Lt. Gen. Costanza's insights and mentorship with the brigade reinforced the unit's shared commitment to developing professional leaders and sustaining readiness while enhancing lethality as a fighting force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani.)