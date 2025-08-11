Victory 6 Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, the Commanding General of V Corps, presents a V Corps challenge coin to U.S. Army Spc. Aspasia Rogers who's assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment in Tower Barracks, Germany, August 11, 2025.



Lt. Gen. Costanza's insights and mentorship with the brigade reinforced the unit's shared commitment to developing professional leaders and sustaining readiness while enhancing lethality as a fighting force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani.)