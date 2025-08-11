Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Victory 6 Visit [Image 2 of 7]

    Victory 6 Visit

    GERMANY

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Caleb Webster, the Command Sergeant Major for the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, presents a brigade challenge coin to U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, the Commanding General of V Corps in Tower Barracks, Germany, August 11, 2025.

    Lt. Gen. Costanza's insights and mentorship with the brigade reinforced the unit's shared commitment to developing professional leaders and sustaining readiness while enhancing lethality as a fighting force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani.)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 05:06
    Photo ID: 9253928
    VIRIN: 250811-A-FV695-8393
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Victory 6 Visit [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Matthew Masani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

