Victory 6 Visit

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, pose with their V Corps challenge coins that was presented by U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, the Commanding General of V Corps in Tower Barracks, Germany, August 11, 2025.



Lt. Gen. Costanza's insights and mentorship with the brigade reinforced the unit's shared commitment to developing professional leaders and sustaining readiness while enhancing lethality as a fighting force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Masani.)