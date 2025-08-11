Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 Conducts a TRAP during SLTE 4-25 [Image 5 of 5]

    VMM-165 Conducts a TRAP during SLTE 4-25

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gracelyn Hanson 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Maya Eamolarn, California native, crew chief with Marine Medium Tilt
    Rotor Squadron (VMM) 165, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, observes the
    landing of the MV-22B Osprey during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise
    during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center,
    Twentynine Palms, California, August 2, 2025. TRAP missions reinforce and enhance
    expeditionary recovery efforts of personnel in search and rescue scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps
    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gracelyn Hanson)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 12:15
    Photo ID: 9252493
    VIRIN: 250802-M-OI889-1007
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, VMM-165 Conducts a TRAP during SLTE 4-25 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Gracelyn Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

