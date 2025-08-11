U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Maya Eamolarn, California native, crew chief with Marine Medium Tilt
Rotor Squadron (VMM) 165, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, observes the
landing of the MV-22B Osprey during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise
during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center,
Twentynine Palms, California, August 2, 2025. TRAP missions reinforce and enhance
expeditionary recovery efforts of personnel in search and rescue scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps
Photo by Lance Cpl. Gracelyn Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 12:15
|Photo ID:
|9252493
|VIRIN:
|250802-M-OI889-1007
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-165 Conducts a TRAP during SLTE 4-25 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Gracelyn Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.