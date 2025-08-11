VMM-165 Conducts a TRAP during SLTE 4-25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Maya Eamolarn, California native, crew chief with Marine Medium Tilt

Rotor Squadron (VMM) 165, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, observes the

landing of the MV-22B Osprey during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise

during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center,

Twentynine Palms, California, August 2, 2025. TRAP missions reinforce and enhance

expeditionary recovery efforts of personnel in search and rescue scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps

Photo by Lance Cpl. Gracelyn Hanson)