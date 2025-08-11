VMM-165 Conducts a TRAP during SLTE 4-25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Marcos Guzman, left, Florida native, and Cpl. Maya Eamolarn,

California native, both crew chiefs with Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron (VMM) 165, Marine

Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, await takeoff during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft

and Personnel exercise during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25, at Marine Corps Air

Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, August 2, 2025. TRAP missions

reinforce and enhance expeditionary recovery efforts of personnel in search and rescue

scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Gracelyn Hanson)