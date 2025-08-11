U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Marcos Guzman, left, Florida native, and Cpl. Maya Eamolarn,
California native, both crew chiefs with Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron (VMM) 165, Marine
Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, await takeoff during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft
and Personnel exercise during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25, at Marine Corps Air
Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, August 2, 2025. TRAP missions
reinforce and enhance expeditionary recovery efforts of personnel in search and rescue
scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Gracelyn Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 12:15
|Photo ID:
|9252491
|VIRIN:
|250802-M-OI889-1002
|Resolution:
|4037x6056
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-165 Conducts a TRAP during SLTE 4-25 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Gracelyn Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.