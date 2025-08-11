VMM-165 Conducts a TRAP during SLTE 4-25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicklaus Lamers, Wisconsin native, aviation ordnance technician with

Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron (VMM) 165, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft

Wing, awaits takeoff during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise during

Service Level training Exercise 4-25, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine

Palms, California, August 2, 2025. TRAP missions reinforce and enhance expeditionary

recovery efforts of personnel in search and rescue scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by

Lance Cpl. Gracelyn Hanson)