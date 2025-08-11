VMM-165 Conducts a TRAP during SLTE 4-25

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicklaus Lamers, Wisconsin native, aviation ordnance technician with
Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron (VMM) 165, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft
Wing, awaits takeoff during a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercise during
Service Level Training Exercise 4-25, at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine
Palms, California, August 2, 2025. TRAP missions reinforce and enhance expeditionary
recovery efforts of personnel in search and rescue scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo
illustration by Lance Cpl. Gracelyn Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 12:15
|Photo ID:
|9252489
|VIRIN:
|250802-M-OI889-1001
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
